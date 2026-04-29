YMCA offering free swimming lessons for second grade students this summer

BATON ROUGE - The YMCA of the Capital Area will be providing free swimming lessons this summer for area second grade students.

The initiative aims to give children access to water safety skills regardless of zip code or income. Students will take part in structured, instructor-led lessons covering floating, treading water and safe entry and exit techniques.

In 2025, the YMCA of the Capital Area delivered more than 3,000 free swim lessons. More than 80% of participants reached critical water safety benchmarks.

Local school districts are also part of the effort, helping connect students to the program. The YMCA said the initiative is part of a broader push to close gaps in access to swim instruction across the region.

If you would like to register a child, you can do so here.