Wreck cleared after 18-wheeler leaked diesel onto highway

BATON ROUGE - Crews worked for hours to clean up a fuel spill after two 18-wheelers were involved in a wreck Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Sharp Road and Old Hammond Highway. The westbound side of Old Hammond was reduced to one lane, and Sharp Road was closed to northbound traffic at the scene of the crash.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said one of the trucks had leaked up to 60 gallons of diesel fuel onto the road. The scene was cleared by around 2 p.m.

No serious injuries were reported.