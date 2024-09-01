78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wreck causing backups on I-10 east bound at Acadian Thruway cleared

3 hours 55 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, September 01 2024 Sep 1, 2024 September 01, 2024 5:22 AM September 01, 2024 in News
By: Caitlin LaComb

BATON ROUGE- The wreck along I-10 east bound between the Dalrymple and Acadian Thruway exits is now cleared.

WBRZ is reaching out to BRPD for more information on the cause of the crash. 

