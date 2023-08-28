Wrapped up: Entangled powerline makes trouble for Baton Rouge home owner

BATON ROUGE - A downed powerline led to a torn-up yard and smashed car for a homeowner along Jackson Avenue in Baton Rouge.

Lynetta Rahman Davis first called Entergy to report a large tree branch entangled with a power in her front yard. She says the wrapped-up lines caused unpredictable outages in the area. After Entergy's first visit, Rahman Davis was not happy with the results.

"Entergy came out and cut the tree," Rahman Davis said. "When they cut the tree, they cut [it] lopsided."

Despite the maintenance, the outages continued. She says it was due to the branches the crew didn't remove that still hung on the power line. Another crew went to the home.

"They cut a few little twigs and went on their way," she said. "Two days later the tree falls."

The tree that the Entergy crew was initially sent to the home to cut back crushed Rahman's new car— shattering the windshield and denting the roof. When Entergy returned to free the car, they left chopped-up logs and debris scattered across the lawn.

"So you basically come out and demolished shrubs that have been here for years, my figurine, my rose bush," Rahman Davis said. "That was actually a gift to my mom."

It's a mess that an Entergy representative told her was not the company's job to clean up.

Rahman Davis says she doesn't understand how Entergy can negate responsibility for a tree that the company's crews cut incorrectly.

"You miscut the tree and left arms on one side of the tree, yet all of this is my responsibility," she said. "I'm not understanding that."

Rahman Davis says she's filed several tickets with Entergy to once again bring crews to her home, but no one has returned to the home to fix the issue.

WBRZ has reached out to Entergy to find out the status of those tickets. So far we have not heard back.