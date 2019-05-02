Latest Weather Blog
Worker in serious condition after being hit by falling tree limb
GREENWELL SPRINGS - A man is in the hospital after part of a tree fell on top of him, hitting him in the head.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the man was working with a crew to clear out a vacant lot on Durmast Drive.
While clearing out brush, a tree limb fell and struck the worker.
Emergency crews transported the man to a local hospital to receive medical attention. The sheriff's office tells WBRZ he's in life-threatening condition.
Workers at the site said the man works for Robinson Fozer Work, a company that specializes in debris clearing.
A worker is seriously injured after a dead tree limb fell and hit him in the head. He’s been transported to the hospital. His co-workers told me he was here to remove debris from the site and had just walked on to the property. This is on Drumast Drive in Greenwell Springs @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/GCEVgEmJWg— Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) May 2, 2019