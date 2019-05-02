Worker in serious condition after being hit by falling tree limb

GREENWELL SPRINGS - A man is in the hospital after part of a tree fell on top of him, hitting him in the head.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the man was working with a crew to clear out a vacant lot on Durmast Drive.

While clearing out brush, a tree limb fell and struck the worker.

Emergency crews transported the man to a local hospital to receive medical attention. The sheriff's office tells WBRZ he's in life-threatening condition.

Workers at the site said the man works for Robinson Fozer Work, a company that specializes in debris clearing.