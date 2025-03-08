Work release inmate sought for leaving job site after getting fired, deputies say

ST. JAMES — Deputies are asking the public for help in finding a work release inmate who walked off the job site after he was terminated on Friday.

According to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Department, 22-year-old Taegan Howarth was convicted of drug violations.

Howarth was last seen between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the levee near Highway 44 in Convent. He was wearing a yellow vest and a white hard hat.

Investigators urge anyone with information to contact the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office by dialing 911.