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2une In Previews: Boomerang Comedy Theater reopening in new location across from Electric Depot
BATON ROUGE — Boomerang Comedy Theater is reopening in its brand-new space on Government Street, directly across from the Electric Depot, with a full weekend of comedy to celebrate.
The reopening celebration runs Friday, May 15, through Sunday, May 17.
Friday features two improv shows at 7:00 p.m. Saturday brings a stand-up show at 5:00 p.m., followed by another improv show at 7:00 p.m. Sunday wraps things up with an open mic night.
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