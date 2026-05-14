2une In Previews: Boomerang Comedy Theater reopening in new location across from Electric Depot

BATON ROUGE — Boomerang Comedy Theater is reopening in its brand-new space on Government Street, directly across from the Electric Depot, with a full weekend of comedy to celebrate.

The reopening celebration runs Friday, May 15, through Sunday, May 17.

Friday features two improv shows at 7:00 p.m. Saturday brings a stand-up show at 5:00 p.m., followed by another improv show at 7:00 p.m. Sunday wraps things up with an open mic night.