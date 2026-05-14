Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old woman last seen in Monroe

MONROE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 66-year-old woman last seen in Monroe.

Louisiana State Police said that Rosie Joiner was last seen on Wednesday evening in the 2000 block of Jackson Street.

Joiner is a Black woman with gray hair and brown eyes. She is 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds, and was last seen wearing a pink tank top, pink shorts and carrying a black purse. Family told authorities that Joiner has a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

She is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information about Joiner or her whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.