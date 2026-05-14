75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old woman last seen in Monroe

3 hours 14 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, May 14 2026 May 14, 2026 May 14, 2026 5:46 AM May 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MONROE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 66-year-old woman last seen in Monroe. 

Louisiana State Police said that Rosie Joiner was last seen on Wednesday evening in the 2000 block of Jackson Street. 

Joiner is a Black woman with gray hair and brown eyes. She is 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds, and was last seen wearing a pink tank top, pink shorts and carrying a black purse. Family told authorities that Joiner has a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

She is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information about Joiner or her whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days