95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Women's faith-based recovery home hosting third annual charity gala

1 hour 58 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, July 30 2025 Jul 30, 2025 July 30, 2025 12:24 PM July 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Lynne's House, a recovery home for women who are victims of domestic violence and drug abuse, is hosting a gala in August to raise money for its cause. 

The Red Carpet Charity Event will be on Aug. 23 at the Price LeBlanc PACE Center in Gonzales. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the cost to get in is just over $120. 

Proceeds from the gala will benefit Lynne's House, a place where vulnerable women can go and recover from struggles they may face in their lives. 

Trending News

You can find more information about the event and buy tickets here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days