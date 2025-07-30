Women's faith-based recovery home hosting third annual charity gala

GONZALES - Lynne's House, a recovery home for women who are victims of domestic violence and drug abuse, is hosting a gala in August to raise money for its cause.

The Red Carpet Charity Event will be on Aug. 23 at the Price LeBlanc PACE Center in Gonzales. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the cost to get in is just over $120.

Proceeds from the gala will benefit Lynne's House, a place where vulnerable women can go and recover from struggles they may face in their lives.

You can find more information about the event and buy tickets here.