Women's faith-based recovery home hosting third annual charity gala
GONZALES - Lynne's House, a recovery home for women who are victims of domestic violence and drug abuse, is hosting a gala in August to raise money for its cause.
The Red Carpet Charity Event will be on Aug. 23 at the Price LeBlanc PACE Center in Gonzales. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the cost to get in is just over $120.
Proceeds from the gala will benefit Lynne's House, a place where vulnerable women can go and recover from struggles they may face in their lives.
You can find more information about the event and buy tickets here.
