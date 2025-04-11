Woman who allegedly punched Iberville Elementary principal pleads not guilty at arraignment

PLAQUEMINE - A woman arrested for allegedly punching Iberville Elementary School's principal in January pleaded not guilty at a Friday arraignment hearing.

Alessia Parker, 33, was in court Friday morning for charges of disturbing the peace, resisting an officer and battery of a school teacher.

According to officials, Parker had multiple children with her at a basketball game at the school and one of them kept running onto the court during the game. Teachers and school officials tried to stop the child from running onto the court multiple times, Plaquemine Police said about the January incident.



Principal Jeanne Medine then approached Parker about the child running onto the court before Parker allegedly punched Medine, who had minor injuries including a busted lip.

Parker was arrested on Jan. 14 alongside Jamecia Godchaux, 37, who was also allegedly involved. Officials said Godchaux was screaming and allegedly attempted to attack Medine as well.

Parker is due back in court for a motion hearing on June 12.