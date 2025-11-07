67°
Woman's Hospital holds candlelight vigil for families dealing with loss of children
BATON ROUGE - Woman's Hospital held a "Light to Remember" candlelight vigil Wednesday night for families dealing with the loss of a child.
People walked along the Harris Walking Trail before coming together to spread awareness for pregnancy and infant loss.
