Woman's home in Port Allen accidentally torn down by contractors, many questions remain

PORT ALLEN - Ernestine Smith's father built a home for her nearly 65 years ago. Just last year, the house next door faced potential condemnation and that homeowner reportedly hired a private contractor to demolish it.

But, due to an address-mix-up, it was Smith's home that was torn down.

She recalled the Sunday in May that she realized the fate of her childhood home.

"It was like I was in a war zone. Why is this happening?" Smith said. "This is all I have, this is my legacy. My daddy built this house for me to have for the rest of my life so I'd never be homeless."

Smith told WBRZ that once the contractor was made aware of the mistake, they came back and demolished the intended home. But Smith's home was left as a pile of rubble.

She also said the contractor was willing to give them a couple thousand dollars to remedy the damage, but she claims that the sum was not enough to completely re-build it.

"I would like to get my money because my husband told me I need at least $40,000 for materials to build the house back like it was," Smith said.

WBRZ reached out to the alleged contractor. He is not being named at this time, as no lawsuit or charges have been filed.

Originally, the contractor said that he tore down the correct house and doesn't know what happened to Smith's. However, when called a second time, the alleged contractor's story changed. He was now saying he isn't even a contractor and he hired someone to tear both houses down as a favor for the condemned house's property. The man then asked WBRZ not to call him again and threatened legal action.