Woman killed in car crash along I-10 in Metairie

METAIRIE - A New Orleans woman was killed in a car crash late Saturday morning while driving along I-10 in Metairie.

State Police said 34-year-old Brittany M. Delpit was driving along I-10 and taking the exit onto Causeway Boulevard around 11 a.m. on Saturday when she ran into a guard rail and spun out into oncoming traffic.

Troopers said a mini-bus with 17 passengers hit Delpit's car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Several passengers from the mini-bus were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.