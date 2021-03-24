62°
Woman killed in Ascension Parish crash involving three vehicles
ST. AMANT - A woman is dead after a crash involving three vehicles that occurred Tuesday afternoon on LA Hwy 22 at LA Hwy 937 in Ascension.
The victim was identified as 55-year-old Kimberly Main of St. Amant. Following the crash, Main was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
A 17-year-old boy was traveling westbound in a 2004 Dodge pickup truck. He crossed the center lane, and crashed into Main who was traveling eastbound in a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro. The car behind Main then rear-ended her car.
All those involved in the crash were properly restrained, and Main was the only one seriously injured. Toxicology samples were obtained from all three drivers for analysis.
