Woman hurt after falling off float in Patterson Christmas parade

By: Logan Cullop

PATTERSON - A woman was airlifted from the Patterson Christmas parade after she fell off of a float, according to KWBJ. 

Reports said the parade started rolling around 2:15 p.m. Sunday and the woman fell shortly after. She was airlifted to a hospital in Lafayette where she was listed in stable condition. 

No more information was immediately available. 

