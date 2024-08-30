Latest Weather Blog
Woman faces first-degree murder charge after infant dies from injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome
BATON ROUGE — A grand jury has indicted a woman in the death of her 5-month-old son. Investigators said the child's injuries were consistent with shaken baby syndrome and that the woman's version of events didn't match the infant's injuries.
Shalyn Ewing, 31, was indicted on first-degree murder on Wednesday. She had been accused of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile on April 29, but the charges were upgraded after Dominique Griffin died May 3.
According to an arrest affidavit, Ewing had told police she had heard a noise and believed the boy had bumped his head on a wooden bed frame. When he began behaving oddly a couple hours later, she took him to hospital.
"Upon arrival, the child was unresponsive and it took several attempts to get the child to respond to any stimulus," detectives said. The child's heart rate was unusually low for someone that young, and his body temperature was also low, the report said.
Testing revealed the child's brain was bleeding, and both his retinas had detached. A bump to the head would not have caused such severe injuries, the investigators said.
Ewing was scheduled for a court hearing next Wednesday.
