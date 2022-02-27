Woman dies in crash after suspected speeding, running off roadway, State Police say

56°
Sunday, February 27 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

RACELAND - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning after allegedly speeding and driving off the roadway.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday on LA 182 near LA 307 in Raceland, State Police said in a Sunday release.

Investigators say 61-year-old Marcel Bentley was driving west on LA 182 at a high speed. While in a curve, her vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a culvert.

Bentley was seriously injured despite wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. She later died in a hospital, troopers say.

State Police say the cause of the crash is unknown. A toxicology sample was taken from Bentley for analysis.

Troopers remind drivers that "when a motorist speeds, they increase their chances of being injured in a crash, increase their chances of losing control, reduce their ability to react to and avoid a roadway hazard, and extend the distance necessary to stop a vehicle."

