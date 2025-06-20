94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman dead, man injured after Mandeville shooting; man fired toward deputies, deputies returned fire

1 hour 12 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, June 20 2025 Jun 20, 2025 June 20, 2025 3:47 PM June 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

MANDEVILLE - A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after response to a shooting resulted in a man shooting at deputies and deputies returning fire, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said they were dispatched Friday afternoon to a residence on Jasmine Street in reference to a woman being shot. When deputies arrived, a man exited the home, fired in the direction of deputies before deputies returned fire.

Trending News

Deputies found the woman dead in the residence and the man was taken to a local hospital. No additional information is available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days