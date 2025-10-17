Latest Weather Blog
Woman arrested on bank fraud after allegedly using fraudulent ID to withdraw $7,500 from Siegen bank
BATON ROUGE — A Gretna woman was arrested by East Baton Rouge Parish deputies on bank fraud charges after she was accused of unlawfully withdrawing thousands from a Siegen Lane bank.
Jari Williams, 34, allegedly used an Essential Credit Union customer's personal information, including social security number and bank account number, to withdraw $7,500 on Sept. 12.
Williams then allegedly returned to the bank to make another cash withdrawal but left the bank after a teller took her ID for verification. The bank later told deputies that the Siegen branch "did sustain a monetary loss associated with this incident."
According to an affidavit, Williams used a fraudulent driver's license with the victim's personal information to access the account, obtaining licenses with the information in December 2024 and September 2025.
Trending News
Williams was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on identity theft, theft, bank fraud and unlawful production of fraudulent identification documents.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ace Frehley, Kiss' original lead guitarist and founding member, dies at 74
-
2une In Previews: Hollydays Market is back at the River Center
-
Annual Boucherie and Balloon Festival kicks off in Sorrento
-
GET 2 MOVING: Hammond America Sportsplex
-
Country singer Mark Chesnutt admitted to local hospital before show at River...
Sports Video
-
Woodlawn, Madison Prep among area football teams picking up wins Thursday
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 6: Ean Hills
-
LSU men's basketball takes turn at SEC Media Days
-
LSU women's basketball previews the upcoming season at SEC Tipoff
-
National championship-winning LSU baseball team to visit White House next week