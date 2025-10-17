Woman arrested on bank fraud after allegedly using fraudulent ID to withdraw $7,500 from Siegen bank

BATON ROUGE — A Gretna woman was arrested by East Baton Rouge Parish deputies on bank fraud charges after she was accused of unlawfully withdrawing thousands from a Siegen Lane bank.

Jari Williams, 34, allegedly used an Essential Credit Union customer's personal information, including social security number and bank account number, to withdraw $7,500 on Sept. 12.

Williams then allegedly returned to the bank to make another cash withdrawal but left the bank after a teller took her ID for verification. The bank later told deputies that the Siegen branch "did sustain a monetary loss associated with this incident."

According to an affidavit, Williams used a fraudulent driver's license with the victim's personal information to access the account, obtaining licenses with the information in December 2024 and September 2025.

Williams was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on identity theft, theft, bank fraud and unlawful production of fraudulent identification documents.