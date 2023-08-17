Woman arrested for vehicular homicide had a BAC 3 times the legal limit during chaotic June crash

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for vehicular homicide after allegedly causing a crash that left another woman dead in June.

The crash happened on June 11, 2023. Keimaya Aites, 33, was driving on Plank Road when she struck a curb, overcorrected, and hit the median, causing her to go airborne into oncoming traffic, according to arrest documents. Aites' vehicle landed on the hood of a truck, which swerved into the adjacent lane and hit another car.

The front passenger inside Aites' vehicle, Angelina Forrest, was not wearing her seatbelt and died on the scene. The rear passenger, Aites' daughter, was not properly restrained in her booster seat and was moderately injured.

Toxicology reports found that at the time of the crash, Aites' BAC was .246%, over three times the legal limit. Cocaine and THC were also found in her system.

Aites was also found to be going 31 miles over the speed limit.

Officers arrested Aites Wednesday for several charges, including vehicular homicide, reckless operation, DWI, and negligent injuring. As of Thursday morning, her bond was not yet set.