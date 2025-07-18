80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman arrested for cruelty after child found with cocaine in their system

3 hours 28 minutes 1 second ago Friday, July 18 2025 Jul 18, 2025 July 18, 2025 8:05 AM July 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested after her child was allegedly found to have cocaine in their system when they were taken to the hospital following a car crash. 

Rashida Cobbs, 49, was arrested July 9 for cruelty to juveniles. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Cobbs admitted to smoking a crack cocaine cigar near her child prior to the crash. She said she visited a friend's house and smoked the "Primo" and that while she was smoking the cigar, she played with her child, possibly blowing smoke in their face. 

When Cobbs and her child left the friend's house, she crashed into a parked vehicle, leading to a hospital visit. Medical staff reported the child has unusual behavior and that a urine sample determined they have cocaine in their system. 

Trending News

Cobbs was arrested on July 9 for cruelty to juveniles. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days