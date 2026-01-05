63°
Woman arrested for bringing contraband into Dixon Correctional while visiting
JACKSON - A woman was arrested for bringing contraband into the Dixon Correctional Institute while visiting, the Department of Corrections said.
Officials said Alaisia Escort was arrested by deputies after an area of concern was shown as she was being processed through the body scan machine. Four grams of synthetic cannabinoids and two grams of marijuana were found after a search of her vehicle and purse.
Escort was booked on one count of introduction to contraband.
