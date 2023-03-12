76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman arrested after stealing, crashing state trooper's police unit in Metairie Saturday night

1 hour 37 minutes 47 seconds ago Sunday, March 12 2023 Mar 12, 2023 March 12, 2023 12:20 PM March 12, 2023 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

METAIRIE - A woman was arrested after she reportedly stole a state trooper's police unit and crashed it in Metairie Saturday night.

WWL-TV reported that State Police responded to a crash near the intersection of Clearview Parkway and Veterans Boulevard in Metairie.

While a trooper was investigating the wreck, a woman unrelated to the incident jumped into their vacant police cruiser and sped off eastbound on Veterans. Another trooper at the scene started chasing the stolen vehicle.

The woman eventually crashed the cruiser near the intersection of Veterans and Bissonet Drive just before I-10, according to the news outlet. No one was injured.

State Police told WWL-TV the woman was taken to the Jefferson Parish Jail but did not report the exact charges she'll face.

