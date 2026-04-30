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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

4 hours 31 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, April 30 2026 Apr 30, 2026 April 30, 2026 4:34 AM April 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

4:30a: Closed due to accident in Westport on I 10 WB between LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151 and Hwy 3000/Ramah/Maringouin/Exit 135

6a: Accident. Left lane blocked in The Avenues on US 190 WB at Sanchez Street; CLEARED

7:15a: Accident. Left lane blocked in Robert on I-12 EB between LA-445/Exit 47 and Tangipahoa/ St Tammany Parish Line

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7:30a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Hooper Rd at Dame Dr

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