73°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman arrested after allegedly trying to kill resident of camper by setting it on fire
ST. AMANT — A woman was arrested Friday after allegedly burning down a St. Amant camper while its occupant was still inside.
Nicole R. Mellon, 43, is accused of arson and attempted murder, State Fire Marshal investigators said.
Mellon and the camper’s occupant allegedly argued hours before the camper went up in flames. A neighbor woke the occupant after the fire was set on Monday, and the occupant escaped the camper safely.
Trending News
The St. Amant Fire Department was called, however, neighbors extinguished the fire with a hose before firefighters arrived.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One injured in shooting on Pembroke Street and 70th Avenue
-
Man killed after being hit by car while walking to his mailbox...
-
St. George mayoral candidate says he's 'not a quitter'
-
Second teenager dead after 2024 double shooting on Sherwood Meadow Drive
-
2une In Previews: Jag-A-Thon to raise money for Southern University student athletes
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball practices ahead of Sweet 16
-
No. 5 LSU baseball takes down Mississippi State 8-6 in game one...
-
Four LSU gymnasts take home All-SEC honors
-
Will Campbell sets the record straight to NFL scouts at LSU Pro...
-
LSU softball uses six-run fourth inning to beat Ragin' Cajuns after trailing...