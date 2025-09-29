89°
Woman arrested after allegedly setting fire to patio furniture, gifts during St. George birthday party
ST. GEORGE — St. George Fire officials said that the department's arson unit arrested a woman accused of setting fire at a birthday party in June.
According to investigators, Destiny Cosey, 27, used a cup of gasoline to "ignite a box of gifts and adjacent patio furniture" on the back patio of an Azalea Lakes home overnight between June 29 and 30. The burned items were next to the exterior wall of the house, inside which there were both children and adult attendees.
The arson was reported to St. George officials two weeks later, on July 15.
Cosey was arrested on Sept. 24 on aggravated arson charges.
