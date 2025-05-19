Woman arrested after allegedly helping hide brother wanted in Kentwood murder

KENTWOOD - A woman who allegedly helped her brother hide from law enforcement while he was wanted on murder charges was taken into custody in Mississippi.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Terrika Michelle Wilkinson was found by the U.S. Marshal's Service in Pike County, Miss., for obstruction of justice. Law enforcement said Wilkinson helped her brother Willie Wells while he was wanted in the killing of 42-year-old Antonio Famularo.

Deputies said Famularo was shot to death in his home on Mount Hennan Cut Road on April 5. They said that the shooting was the result of a drug-related dispute between Famularo and Wells.

Wells was spotted nearly two weeks after the killing and deputies started a manhunt in the area where he was seen. TPSO said they believe it's the day Wilkinson helped her brother hide from authorities. He was taken into custody on May 3 by a police dog, K-9 Thor, and booked for first-degree murder, armed robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.

Wilkinson is in the process of being transported back to Tangipahoa Parish.