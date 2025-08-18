Latest Weather Blog
Woman arrested, accused of bringing gun to animal hospital, aggressively grabbing staff equipment
GRAY — A Houma woman was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to an animal hospital.
Sinclar Gibson, 27, allegedly became irate at the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter on Sunday evening after being told about a medical issue her pet suffered from. After this, she aggressively removed a clipboard from a vet staff member's hand.
She was then asked to leave the animal hospital, but not before exposing a gun she had in her waistband, which deputies said was taken as a threat. The business is a Firearm Free Zone, deputies noted.
Gibson later admitted to entering the animal hospital, taking the clipboard and having a gun in her waistband. She denied threatening or showing the gun, deputies added.
Gibson was arrested for violating a Firearm Free Zone and negligent carrying of a concealed firearm. She was later released on a $1,000 bond.
