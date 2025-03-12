69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman allegedly going twice the speed limit arrested for crash that left one dead

3 hours 32 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, March 12 2025 Mar 12, 2025 March 12, 2025 6:50 AM March 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for negligent homicide nearly a year after a crash in which she was allegedly going over twice the speed limit and collided with another vehicle, killing its driver.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Khira Marionneaux, 41, nearly a year after a crash in April of 2024 at the intersection of O'Neal Lane and Centurion Avenue. Marionneaux and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital where the latter later died from her injuries. 

When investigators obtained data from Marionneaux's car, her airbag deployment system showed that she was going 92 miles per hour five seconds before the crash, over twice the 45 mph posted speed limit. Even with an attempt to brake, Marionneaux's vehicle was still going 70 mph when she allegedly hit the other car. 

Trending News

Deputies arrested Marionneaux Tuesday for negligent homicide and reckless operation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days