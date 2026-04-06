Woman accused of kidnapping and killing 73-year-old boyfriend pleads not guilty

BATON ROUGE — A woman pleaded not guilty on Monday in the kidnapping and death of a 73-year-old Baton Rouge man in November 2025.

Breanna Terrance pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and obstruction of justice after her boyfriend, Woodrow Vaughn, was found dead in the BREC Lafitte Street Park on Nov. 24.

Terrance, along with Edward Hayes, is accused of attacking Vaugn in the parking lot of the AM Mart on Higland Road and driving away with him in the backseat. His body was found three days later.

During the arraignment hearing, the public defender for Terrance withdrew from the case. Attorney Fritz Dugas asked for discovery; however, the District Attorney's Office said they needed more time.

Terrance also asked to be separated from her co-defendant, Hayes, as she claimed she was also a victim. She claimed that Hayes sat behind her in a previous court appearance and would like to be kept separate from him. Hayes pleaded not guilty to the same charges on March 25.

The next court date for both Terrance and Hayes is scheduled for May 27.