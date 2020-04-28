Witnesses report seeing tornado in Hammond; Weather alerts across Greater BR area Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE - The region was battered by a bout of heavy rain, winds and a handful of weather alerts Tuesday.

A flash flood warning was issued for parts of East Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston, Iberville and West Baton Rouge until 9:30 Tuesday night.

***FLASH FLOOD WARNING*** for the boxed area. Look out for rising water. DO NOT drive on flooded roads. #WBRZwx pic.twitter.com/NnWZANJBtL — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) April 28, 2020

Two to three inches of rain has already fallen across portions of the area with an additional one to two inches of rain likely. Low-lying areas prone to flooding in a rapid rain storm may experience flooding Tuesday evening. Places like swollen small creeks and streams, low streets and underpasses could flood.

Between 5 and 6 Tuesday evening, parts of Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes were under a tornado warning as a storm system moved from the west. The storm knocked down trees and utility lines.

Eyewitnesses reported damage from a tornado that spun down Crapanzano Road northwest of the I-55/US 190 exit around 5:35 Tuesday. Around that time, WBRZ recorded traffic camera footage from the camera at the I-55/US 190 exit showing the camera shaking before the video feed froze as power in the area was knocked out. Click HERE to see the nearly 40 second video clip.

Light structural damage was reported in the Hammond area near where people reported seeing the tornado..

At the height of the storm, some 10,000 people in Tangipahoa Parish were without power.