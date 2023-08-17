With high temperatures sticking around, BRFD finding ways to stay safe in 100-degree heat

BATON ROUGE - We're seeing some relief in the past couple of days, but that's going to change once again as those 100-degree temperatures are coming back. The heat has been unbearable, but how are our first responders staying safe?

Firefighters put on an extra 80 pounds with the gear and go out in the blistering heat and into dangerous fires. It's tough to keep cool.

Earlier today, our very own Taylor Rubach suited up to get a first-hand look at what these responders go through while trying to stay safe in the heat, including staying hydrated, eating the right foods, and having multiple teams on hand to step in when responding to emergencies.

"Once the fire is going on, we have our crews, we have our service truck, and that person's responsible for maintaining water," said Baton Rouge Fire Chief Michael Kimble. "We have fans set up, tents so people can get out of the sun. We're fortunate as a class one department, we have a lot of resources. We make sure when we have a working fire, we send another engine company, more personnel to assist."

With these scorching temperatures, the fire department is also reminding everyone to be smart when it comes to cooling your home. Don't overload a power strip and always plug your A/C unit into an outlet, not an extension cord, to prevent a fire from igniting.