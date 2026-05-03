With 1996 champs in the house, LSU baseball finishes doubleheader sweep

BATON ROUGE - With the 1996 National Champion LSU baseball team in the building, the 2026 Tigers took down South Carolina 7-3. The Tigers bring in a much needed series win and move to 8-15 in SEC play with seven conference games remaining.

Once again, the freshmen in the lineup came up big. Omar Serna Jr., Mason Braun and Jack Ruckert all had RBIs in the win, and William Patrick scored two runs.

Jay Johnson sent Marcos Paz to start the game on the mound, and the freshman right-hander delivered what might've been the best outing of his young college career. Pax threw five innings and struck out eight batters, which was a good enough effort to pick up his first collegiate win. The only blemish on Paz's night was a solo shot in the top of the first inning.

That would be the only hit the Gamecocks managed tog et off of Paz.

Deven Sheerin took care of things on the mound for the rest of the game.

The Tigers have yet to sweep an SEC series themselves this year, they can change that with a win on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.