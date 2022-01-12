61°
Winn-Dixie closing location near LSU in February
BATON ROUGE - Winn-Dixie's supermarket located just outside LSU's campus will shut down in a few weeks.
Employees told WBRZ the store located at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Lee Drive will close Feb. 6. Some workers are expected to transfer to one of the other five Winn-Dixie locations in the Baton Rouge area.
No details on the reason for the closure were immediately available.
