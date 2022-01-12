61°
Winn-Dixie closing location near LSU in February

1 hour 55 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, January 12 2022 Jan 12, 2022 January 12, 2022 1:21 PM January 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Winn-Dixie's supermarket located just outside LSU's campus will shut down in a few weeks.

Employees told WBRZ the store located at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Lee Drive will close Feb. 6. Some workers are expected to transfer to one of the other five Winn-Dixie locations in the Baton Rouge area. 

No details on the reason for the closure were immediately available. 

