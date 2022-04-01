73°
Latest Weather Blog
Windows shattered in rampage at Baton Rouge restaurant
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports that a person smashed the facade of a restaurant with a baseball bat Thursday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were called to the Wingstop on Florida Boulevard at Cora Drive around 9:20 a.m. where they found several shattered windows.
Video taken outside the restaurant appeared to show a woman stepping through a shattered glass door with a bat in hand before leaving the shopping center.
Trending News
Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Residents in BR neighborhood oppose parking lot expansion at nearby school
-
Windows shattered in apparent rampage at Baton Rouge restaurant
-
Retired BRPD deputy chief named head of EBR school security
-
Man seen tugging on car doors attacked woman in Ogden Park Thursday...
-
Pecue Lane work on schedule; interstate ramps to be installed in 2023
Sports Video
-
Collin Dupre enjoying newfound love for baseball after knee injury
-
Myles Brennan getting back healthy in spring practice
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate