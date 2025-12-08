Latest Weather Blog
Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office asking for donations for family that lost home in fire
CROSBY - A Wilkinson County family is relying on the strength of their community after losing their home and two dogs in a fire Sunday.
The Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office says the fire left the family of six "with nothing but the clothes on their backs."
Law enforcement said the family is in urgent need of shelter, clothing, and basic necessities. They shared the following sizes for donations, which can be dropped off at 215 Oak Lane, Crosby, Miss.
5-year-old Girl:
- Shirt/Pants: 5–6T
- Shoes: 11.5 kids
- Underwear: 5/6
- Socks: 5/6
10-year-old Male:
- Shoes: 6
- Pants: 10/12
- Shirt: 10/12
- Underwear: Medium kids
14-year-old Male:
- Shoes: 8.5
- Pants: 32/34
- Shirt: Adult Small
- Underwear: Medium
- Socks: Medium
16-year-old Male:
- Shoes: 9.5
- Pants: 32
- Shirt: Adult Small
- Underwear: Adult Small
- Socks: Medium
23-year-old Male:
- Shoes: 11
- Pants: 34/36
- Shirt: Adult Medium
- Underwear: Adult Large
- Socks: Large
Adult Female:
- Bra: 34B
- Underwear: Size 8
- Shoes: Women’s 8
- Pants: Size 10
- Shirt: Adult Medium
- Socks
