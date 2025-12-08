Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office asking for donations for family that lost home in fire

CROSBY - A Wilkinson County family is relying on the strength of their community after losing their home and two dogs in a fire Sunday.

The Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office says the fire left the family of six "with nothing but the clothes on their backs."

Law enforcement said the family is in urgent need of shelter, clothing, and basic necessities. They shared the following sizes for donations, which can be dropped off at 215 Oak Lane, Crosby, Miss.

5-year-old Girl:

- Shirt/Pants: 5–6T

- Shoes: 11.5 kids

- Underwear: 5/6

- Socks: 5/6

10-year-old Male:

- Shoes: 6

- Pants: 10/12

- Shirt: 10/12

- Underwear: Medium kids

14-year-old Male:

- Shoes: 8.5

- Pants: 32/34

- Shirt: Adult Small

- Underwear: Medium

- Socks: Medium

16-year-old Male:

- Shoes: 9.5

- Pants: 32

- Shirt: Adult Small

- Underwear: Adult Small

- Socks: Medium

23-year-old Male:

- Shoes: 11

- Pants: 34/36

- Shirt: Adult Medium

- Underwear: Adult Large

- Socks: Large

Adult Female:

- Bra: 34B

- Underwear: Size 8

- Shoes: Women’s 8

- Pants: Size 10

- Shirt: Adult Medium

- Socks