White House given one week deadline to decide if it will participate in impeachment proceedings

Photo: ABC

WASHINGTON D.C. - The President's team has seven days to decide how much it will participate in the remaining impeachment proceedings.

According to CNN, the House Judiciary Committee has set a deadline of December 6 for President Trump and his attorneys to decide if they will participate in the committee's impeachment proceedings against him.

On Friday, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler sent Mr. Trump a letter with the new deadline and a request that he let the committee know if his counsel will request witnesses or make a presentation as part of the proceedings.

CNN quoted a source close to the process, saying that the President and his team are debating whether or not it will be "worth it" to participate.

Though a final decision has yet to be announced, some speculate the White House is unlikely to send an attorney to next week's judiciary hearing.

After a two-month investigation that ended with two weeks of public hearings, the House Intelligence Committee is in the process of developing a report to submit to the Judiciary Committee. The report will detail allegations that President Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate his political rivals while withholding a White House meeting and $400 million in security aid.

This report will become the basis for the Judiciary Committee's impeachment proceedings, which are expected to focus heavily on the President's relationship with Ukraine.