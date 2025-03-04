White Castle parade provides family friendly, small town fun

WHITE CASTLE - Mardi Gras in White Castle has a lot of love to give. Many families flocked to the sidewalks from K.C. Drive to Bowie Street decked out in purple, green, and gold.

The nearly twenty float parade rolled through town at 11 a.m. instead of the initially scheduled 2 p.m. parade time.

One woman says she’s brought her kids and grandkids to the parade for as long as she can remember. She says the parade is an escape from big city parades like the ones in New Orleans.

"We load up on Highway 69, and we've got about 15-20 floats, and we're going to have a good time today," Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office Major Monty Migliacio said.

Although, during the Carnival season, some folks like to jump from city to city to catch all the beads they can.

Regarding the weather, the parade was windy for revelers, but the rain didn’t start until everyone was headed back to their cars.