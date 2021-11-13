59°
What's on the ballot Saturday

Saturday, November 13 2021
BATON ROUGE -- Voters across the state will head to the polls today to cast their votes for four constitutional amendments, while some Baton Rouge-area parishes will decide additional races.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. People in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

In all parishes, voters will decide on:

CA NO. 1 (ACT 131, 2021 - HB 199) - Authorizes streamlined electronic filing, remittance, and collection of sales and use tax

CA NO. 2 (ACT 134, 2021 - SB 159) - Lowers maximum allowed rate of income tax and allows providing a deduction for federal income taxes

CA NO. 3 (ACT 132, 2021 - SB 87) - Allows certain levee districts to levy an annual tax for certain purposes

CA NO. 4 (ACT 157, 2021 - HB 487) - Increases amount of allowed reduction to certain dedicated funds when a budget deficit is projected

In Ascension Parish, voters will decide on:

Justice of the Peace 3rd Justice Court

Lynelle Johnson (R)

Kim Landry (R)

Russell-Roddy (No party)

In East Baton Rouge Parish, voters will decide on:

Judge, Family Court, Election Section 1, Division B

Erika Green (D)

Natalie Tellis Robertson (D)

City Judge, Election Section 2A, Baton Rouge

Whitney Higginbotham Greene (No party)

Terrel "TK" Kent (D)

Carson Marcantel (R)

Central School Board, District 4

"Phil" Graham (R)

Kimberly "Kim" Powers (R)

Concord Estates Crime Prevention District

$69.50 Parcel Fee - four Years

Capital Area Transit System (Baton Rouge)

10.6 Mills Renewal - 10 Years

Capital Area Transit System (Baker)

10.6 Mills Renewal - 10 Years

