Westbound traffic stopped along Mississippi River Bridge on Sunday night
PORT ALLEN - Traffic stopped on the Mississippi River Bridge Sunday night after a crash on the West Baton Rouge Parish side.
The crash, which involved at least two vehicles, happened on Interstate 10 near LA-1 around 6:30 p.m.
The crash was cleared about an hour later, and congestion was lingering around Dalrymple Drive by that time.
No information about the crash or potential injuries has been released.
