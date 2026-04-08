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West Feliciana Parish receives millions in broadband expansion investments

1 hour 24 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, April 08 2026 Apr 8, 2026 April 08, 2026 11:06 AM April 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. FRANCISVILLE — State and local officials met at the West Feliciana Parish Library in St. Francisville on Wednesday to mark the completion of a broadband expansion project in the parish. 

ConnectLA and Swyft Fiber representatives joined officials to discuss the expansion project. 

The project is supported by the Granting Underserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities 1.0 project and will help expand high-speed internet access to over 1,000 homes and businesses across the parish.

Statewide, GUMBO is awarding $34,708,391 to similar projects. In West Feliciana, $4,457,820 is being used to expand broadband coverage. Inclusive of GUMBO funding, West Feliciana is recieving $6,568,436 in investments into the project.

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