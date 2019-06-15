89°
West Baton Rouge Sheriff's office investigating ATV crash that left one man dead
WEST BATON ROUGE- Sheriff’s deputies are investigating to a single vehicle crash that killed a 61-year-old man.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. by the McDonald’s and Cash’s Truck Stop on a road off LA 415. Authorities say the driver identified to be James D. Major Jr. was riding a 1943 three-wheeler down a private road that seemed he took regularly.
Deputies believe Major drove over a pile of sand that flipped the ATV and killed him. Authorities say the sand looked as if it was left by a truck. It unclear exactly where Major was going but officials do believe it was an accident.
The wreck is still under investigation.
