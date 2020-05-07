West Baton Rouge Parish set to open COVID-19 testing site

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - President Riley L. Berthelot, Jr. announced that the parish will open a drive-thru testing site.

West Baton Rouge Parish has partnered with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Arbor Family Health, Louisiana Dept. of Health and the Louisiana National Guard to open this new site.

The tests are free and anyone looking to get tested will have to administer their own test while inside their vehicle.

This is a drive-thru service only, so please do not exit your automobile.

Anyone under the age of 18 will not be tested, and anyone 18 or above must show a Louisiana ID.

A doctor's order is not required to receive testing.

The site locations and times are listed below:

8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 Erwinville Community Center 5110 Rougon Road Port Allen, LA 70767 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Thursday, May 14th, 2020 WBR Community Center - Port Allen 749 North Jefferson Avenue Port Allen, LA 70767 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Monday May 18th, 2020 Addis Community Center 7520 Hwy 1 South Addis, LA 70710

A limit of 50 tests will be available for each location.

People who believe that they have been exposed to the virus or showing symptoms are urged to participate. Those who meet testing requirements will receive a self-test kit, and those who do not will be directed off the site.