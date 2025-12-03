53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

West Baton Rouge Parish government warns of fraudulent emails asking for money

1 hour 53 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, December 03 2025 Dec 3, 2025 December 03, 2025 2:04 PM December 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - West Baton Rouge Parish Government is telling residents who got fraudulent invoice emails  not to pay them. 

A notice sent on Wednesday says that emails that appear legitimate were recently sent to people. The messages appear to come from the parish's Community Planning & Development Department and ask for wire transfers for planning, zoning or permitting applications. 

Trending News

The parish wants residents to know the emails are scams and they should not send money or click any links. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days