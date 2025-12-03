West Baton Rouge Parish government warns of fraudulent emails asking for money

PORT ALLEN - West Baton Rouge Parish Government is telling residents who got fraudulent invoice emails not to pay them.

A notice sent on Wednesday says that emails that appear legitimate were recently sent to people. The messages appear to come from the parish's Community Planning & Development Department and ask for wire transfers for planning, zoning or permitting applications.

The parish wants residents to know the emails are scams and they should not send money or click any links.