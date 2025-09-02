West Baton Rouge Parish Fire crews put out industrial warehouse fire Tuesday morning

PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish Fire crews put out a warehouse fire Tuesday morning.

The fire, contained to a piece of equipment that caught fire, happened along Mahaffey Road in Port Allen around 6:26 a.m.

Units were on scene shortly after the fire, removing smoke from the large building, which housed industrial supplier Distribution International.

Officials at the warehouse said that they called the fire department because the equipment overheated.