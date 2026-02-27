West Baton Rouge Parish deputies respond to overturned trailer along I-10 westbound

PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish deputies responded to an overturned vehicle pulling a camper along I-10 westbound about three miles west of Lodbell Highway on Friday.

Deputies said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. and noted that no injuries were reported.

The vehicle was off the roadway, but deputies said that motorists should expect delays as first responders worked to clear the scene.

By 10:15 a.m., the incident was cleared, deputies said.