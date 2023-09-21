87°
West Baton Rouge deputies looking for pair of theft suspects
WEST BATON ROUGE - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is hoping someone will come forward with information about two people wanted for a recent theft.
The incident happened on Sept. 15 at a property on South River Road in Port Allen.
Officials said the duo stole a white 4-wheeler that was parked beneath a carport -- noting that the vehicle has since been recovered.
A clip of surveillance footage shows two people suspected of taking the 4-wheeler.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (225) 382-5200 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
