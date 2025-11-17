68°
Weird Al Yankovic to perform at Raising Canes River Center in 2026

Monday, November 17 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — Famous musical parody artist Weird Al Yankovic is set to perform in Baton Rouge in 2026.

Baton Rouge is one of 90 stops on Yankovic's "Bigger and Weirder" tour. He will play at the River Center on Sept. 23, 2026. 

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m.

