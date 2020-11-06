Weekend showers, Eta expected to strengthen

Tonight and Tomorrow: Expect partly cloudy skies this evening, into the overnight hours. A stray coastal shower is possible, but inland areas will stay dry. It will also be noticeably more humid, with lows in the low to mid 60s overnight. Saturday, expect the chance for an isolated shower through out the day tomorrow. Rain coverage will not exceed 30%, and anything that develops will be relatively light, so no need to cancel outdoors plans. Highs will be in the upper 70s.





Looking Ahead: A stray shower will be possible early Sunday morning, but the afternoon should remain mostly dry with highs in the upper 70s. Beyond Sunday, our pattern remains fairly quiet. A weak front will slide its way towards Louisiana on Wednesday, which could deliver a slight rain chance, but is not expected to be strong enough to bring much of a change in temperatures.

Tropical Depression Eta:







Tropical Depression Eta has now re-emerged over the northern Caribbean and will continue to strengthen through the weekend as it tracks towards Cuba. The forecast track takes Eta into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week. The storm will be slowing down tremendously and be a pretty big rainmaker for Florida.



